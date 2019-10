The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be hosting its new Discover after Dark event, The Big Deal. It will feature plenty of food, drinks, science demonstrations, as well as a performance from the high-voltage band Arc Attack.

The event will be at the Don Harrington Discovery Center this Saturday, October 19th, beginning at 7 pm. The event is for adults ages 21 and up.

Tickets will be $95 dollars per person.