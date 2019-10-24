The Discovery Center is celebrating Halloween early with the Monster Bash

The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be hosting it’s Monster Bash this weekend, Friday and Saturday from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

They will have a fun and safe way to experience Halloween fun with spine-chilling science experiments and spooky activities. It will also feature treat stations, face painting, games, and more from many local businesses.

And don’t forget about the Secret Agent Training Grounds in the basement.

Admission is $3 per person for members (ages 2 and under are free) and $3 per person plus the regular museum admission for non-members. Members will also enjoy an extra hour beginning at 5:30 pm.