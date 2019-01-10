The Dangers Of ‘Drunkorexia’

It’s a term not always associated with eating disorders but “drunkorexia”- has real serious consequences.

In drunkorexia, people skip meals and instead- just consume alcohol.

The dangerous combination is not a medically classified eating disorder but a review published in 2012 in the Journal of American College Health says there are several characteristics of the condition; including skipping meals, excessive exercise to compensate for alcohol use, and drinking to purge food.

Fox’s Doctor Manny Alvarez says those factors produce a dangerous result.

Alvarez says, “Drunkorexia is an eating disorder that has some mental elements. It’s when a person thinks that by not eating and drinking alcohol they can achieve not gaining weight, and therefore just the mere fact that they’re just drinking calories based on alcohol is good enough and of course it’s one of the biggest mistakes that anybody could make. It’s very unsafe because basically what you’re doing, you know whether somebody is not eating on purpose or whether they’re vomiting on purpose before going out, by having an empty stomach, basically what you’re doing is consuming perhaps alcohol that is going to make you drunker, the alcohol effects are going to last longer, there could be dehydration again because you have no other calories. So when you begin to add that pattern, basically your metabolism gets hugely compromised, you become to develop very strange eating habits per se, so when you put all that together by having drunkorexia, again not eating, just base your calories on alcohol so that you don’t gain weight or feel thin, it’s a very big health problem. But by going to just not eating on purpose or vomiting before going out so that you have nothing to consume and then just binge drinking, it’s the worst combination that anyone could have.”

Study authors say men and women differ in how they exhibit drunkorexia adding men over-exercised while women were more likely to skip meals before drinking.

