The Crouch Foundation determines future for Arts in the Sunset

In order to overcome financial and structural challenges, The Crouch Foundation is having to make some changes to Arts in the Sunset.

In an effort to achieve tax-exempt status, The Crouch Foundation has made the following decisions:

The Crouch Foundation will become a supporting organization of the Amarillo Art Institute, which was created by the late Ann Crouch fifteen years ago as a public charity.

The areas currently occupied by the Garden Event Center, Panhandle Art Center, and Amarillo Art Institute will be renovated. The Amarillo Art Institute will continue to facilitate educational programs, along with exhibitions and artist in residencies in this space.

The remaining portion of the Sunset mall will be demolished or sold unless another option presents itself.

The Crouch Foundation was established in 2018 by the direction of the Last Will and Testament of Ann Crouch and was made to impact lives through education, exhibition and opportunities to experience the visual arts.