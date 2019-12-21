The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association helps feed the homeless

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association provided food to the homeless this afternoon.

They said this was their way to do their part around the holiday season to give to those who need it the most.

The group prides themselves on helping vetereans and providing food to those veterans without a home is just one way they are doing that.

“Our moto is veterans helping veterans and it is important that everybody from the bottom to the top of this city is looking out for each other and helping each other out there are people who don’t have a voice and this is our chance to be able to go tell those people that we’re thinking about them and care about them and if they need something that we’re able to come out and help them,” Joshua Crawford, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Amarillo Chapter 2318 Road Captain, explained.

The group also paid a visit to the Ussery Roan Veterans Home where they provided gifts for more than 100 veterans.

Every veteran was giften at least one present that was on their wish list.