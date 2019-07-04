The City of Amarillo launches Open Spaces Blog

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-The City of Amarillo has created a new blog to answer questions that citizens may have.

Open Spaces is a new concept the city is trying out to develop better communication with the citizens of Amarillo.

“We’re just really reaching out and trying to find new innovative ways to make sure we’re passing information out and so we think it’s a really good avenue,” Jordan Schupbach, Director of Communication, stated.

The first step in using the blog is asking a question.

“Any topic or question that a citizen might have they can direct it to us immediately,” Schupbach said.

After you e-mail your question you will get a response letting you know that your question has been seen.

“Response time is going to be pretty quick we’re going to respond to every e-mail that we get at least letting them know that we have received the e-mail,” Schupbach explained.

The communication department will then do research on your question so they can generate the best answer. However, not every question will make it on the blog.

“Frankly not every response will generate a full blog response it’s going to depend on the topic and how it serves the community in general,” Schupbach said.

The city said they will make every effort to see that communication remains transparent with citizens.

There is no limit on what type of questions pertaining to the city can be asked.

“This can be anything from the hours of the zoo to how the trash program works. OpenSspaces is going to be completely driven by the citizens or at least that’s the intent,” Schupbach explained.

The blog is now up and running and you are able to ask away.

Some of the questions sent in that may not make it on the blog may end up being answered on their facebook page.