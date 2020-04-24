The City of Amarillo has seen a ‘spike’ in COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has seen a spike in the percentage of COVID-19 cases, now our area is above the state average in several categories.

The state average for cases per 100,000 people is 81. In Potter County, that number is higher at 188 cases per 100,000. The mortality rate for both Potter and Randall County combined is more than 65% higher than the Texas state average.

Mayor Ginger Nelson also said the hot spot at the JBS meatpacking plant was part of the cause.

“In a matter of days our situation has changed drastically,” said Mayor Nelson. “A local [Texas] panhandle business as a hot spot, has had a direct impact on our numbers in Potter County and the city of Amarillo.”

