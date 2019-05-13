The biggest problem Americans have with their boss

Hate your boss? You're not alone.

Most Americans think theirs lacks some fundamental skills.

According to a new “OnePoll” study, the biggest problem workers have with their bosses is communication.

Employees also criticize their boss' time management and mentorship skills.

The survey also found two in five people say their workplace environment is challenging citing inter-office communication as an issue.

Analysts also say most workers are negatively affected when department transfers or merges occur with three in four people questioning if their employer has given them the proper training they need to do their job.