The Art Plug-In owner speaks out on what business owners lost during fire near Georgia Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early Sunday morning, Krista Orr got a devastating call that the shopping center where her business is located was on fire.

“Just immediately jumped out of bed threw on a jacket and ran out the door and I just started praying,” Orr said.

After just reopening their doors from COVID-19 restrictions placed on several businesses, The Art Plug-In and several other establishments in the center were forced to close their doors once again.

“In March we had to close for COVID, but then we were able to open back up in June. The sun was getting brighter every day and then this, this just sets us back a little more,” Orr explained.

The shock of seeing her business ruined is hurtful, not only to her but to the others who shared the business with her.

“Probably 10 to 15 businesses out. When I walked in it was more just trying to find the words and keep from crying,” Orr said.

Amarillo Fire Department officials said they do not know the extent of the damage just yet but the fire was definitely harmful to the building.

“Being here that night with first-hand perspective, I would assume that there’s going to be one or two that are total losses. Every business in this shopping center was full of smoke that night,” Amarillo Fire Department. Capt. Cody Snyder, explained.

For Orr, it is more than just a fire but what the building meant.

“This place was more than just an art studio it was more than just a place to come paint. It was a community place where people built relationships,” Orr said.

Orr said many from the community have reached out to offer condolences and ask if they can lend a hand to clean up.

More from MyHighPlains.com: