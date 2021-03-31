The Amarillo Sod Squad is Returning to Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Squad will be returning to Hodgetown this year for the 2021 Texas Collegiate League. The Summer Wood-bat team will return for 22 home games hosted at Hodgetown beginning on May 28th.

Tickets for the games are $210 for season tickets, which are on sale now, and $10 to $15 for individual tickets, which will go on sale beginning in mid-April. For more information, you can call 806-803-9547 or email tickets@sodpoodles.com.