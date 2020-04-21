The Amarillo Police Department is asking families to join them for storytime

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department is making sure they stay engaged with the community, during this pandemic.

Officers are setting aside some of their free time to read a story to kids stuck at home.

“Usually this time of year we are really busy with visiting schools and going to daycares and talking about safety, reading books to children and different things like that so it was kind of a perfect opportunity for us to do this online and just help spread some kind of joy,” (Cpl. Jeb Hilton with Amarillo Police Department, stated.

At first, some of the officers were timid about doing the online storytime, but after seeing the reviews many jumped on board.

“You know there’s so many things that we post that get mixed reviews. This is one thing that’s been all positive reviews on it,” Cpl. Hilton explained.

Some officers are even inviting family members to read along, and others choose their four-legged companions. Hilton said Storytime does not end when the book is finished.



“They’re actually doing some sort of contest online to see who wins those books and once they get the winner they will drop them off to the house and get them delivered to the kiddos,” Cpl. Hilton said.

According to APD, regardless of what is going on in the world right now, they want the children in our community to hear a happy ending.

For those who are interested in participating in any of the book giveaways simply watch the videos and listen for instructions. Some officers are asking questions about the book and sometimes there will be a drawing.

If you are interested in looking at past videos they will be found on their YouTube channel.