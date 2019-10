The Amarillo Little Theatre will be having a run of Sweeney Todd beginning this weekend. The show is rated PG 13 and will be taking place at the Amarillo Little Theatre Mainstage at 2019 Civic Circle.

They will have shows on:

October 24th and 31th at 7:30 pm

October 25th, 26th and November 1st & 2nd at 8:00 pm

and October 27th and November 3rd at 2:30 pm

Tickets can be reserved by phone at (806) 355-9991 or online at www.amarillolittletheatre.org.