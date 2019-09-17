The Amarillo Little Theatre talks about their new show, Legally Blonde

The Amarillo Theatre presents, Legally Blonde: The Musical. The show follows the exploits of Elle Woods after her life is turned upside down and she decides to attend Harvard Law School. She struggles with peers, professors, and her ex as she proves to herself and the world what she is capable of.

The Amarillo Little Theatre will have performances on:

September 12, 19 & 26 @ 7:30 pm

September 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 & 28 @ 8:00 pm

September 22 & 29 @ 2:30 pm

You can resurve your tickets by phone by calling (806) 355-9991 or online at: http://www.amarillolittletheatre.org/