The Amarillo Civic Center is filled with fantasy, sci-fi, and comic book heroes this weekend with AMA-CON

AMA-CON is this weekend and we sit down with Stacy Yates from the Amarillo Public Library to tell us all about the events coming up.

AMA-CON returns to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex August 3 and 4, occupying the entire north half of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex and offering more than 80,000 square feet of awesomeness in four halls!

Special guests at this year’s AMA-CON include:

World Fantasy Award winner, Fonda Lee, whose books include Jade City, Zeroboxer, and Exo.

International bestselling author, A.G. Howard, author of Stain, Roseblood, and the Splintered series

Voiceover actor Bryn Apprill, whose credits include Attack on Titan, Fairy Tale, and The Boy and The Beast

Voiceover actor Jessica Calvello, known for her work on Attack on Titan, Cutie Honey Universe, and Pop Team Epic

Animator, artist, and writer Kelly Turnbull, whose work includes Ben 10, Ugly Americans, and the webcomic, Manly Guys Doing Manly Things

To the Future—a street legal DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future constructed by Terry and Oliver Holler

Cosplayers Knightmage, SuperKayce, and Mermaid Cosplay



There will be 5 separate cosplay contests at AMA-CON 2019: Kids, Comics, Gaming, Anime, and Sci/Fi/Steampunk/Original Characters.



Gaming opportunities include open play vintage video games, Magic the Gathering, Dragonball Z, and Rocket League tournaments. Open play and game demos will be available for Warhammer, Yu-Gi-Oh, RelicBlade, Vanguard, and Kill Team.

The Center for the Study of the American West (C-SAW) will provide a station where participants can play Red Dead Redemption II and will offer the panel, Playing the Myth: Historical Representation in Red Dead Redemption I and II

AMA-CON 2019 will also feature an AMA-CON Art Show organized by the Amarillo Museum of Art, children’s activities, professional and amateur artists sketch offs, an escape room, photo ops, and workshops and presentations on writing, art, acting, comic book history and more!



AMA-CON is open from 11 AM to 7 PM on Saturday and from noon to 6 PM on Sunday.

Back by popular demand, The Geek Prom will take place Saturday evening from 7 to 9 PM in the Regency Room. Saturday evening will feature a new event this year—an interactive screening of Back to the Future—starting at 7 PM in Viewing Room.

AMA-CON is hosted by Friends of the Amarillo Public Library and funds raised through AMA-CON allow the Friends to support Library Educational Services such as AMARILLO READS Community Reading Program—including the ongoing reading club, AMARILLO READS in the Summer, READ to SUCCEED Adult Reading Skills Tutoring, and English as a Second Language and US Citizenship Classes.

There are great opportunities for AMA-CON stories on Friday when Knightmage and SuperKayce show up around town in Amarillo. SuperKasey will visit the main campus of Amarillo’s Opportunity School at

10 AM and both Cosplayers will stop by the Maverick Club at 2 PM. Both Cosplayers will be in full costume for pictures and interaction with the kids.



For more information visit www.libraryamacon.org or the AMA-CON Facebook page!