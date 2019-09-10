The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce tells us about the Good Times Barbecue this week

The 24th Annual Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off is this Thursday, September 12th.

The doors open from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Chamber Grounds in downtown Amarillo. Entrance gates at 10th & Polk, 12th & Polk, and 11th & Tyler.

This is Amarillo’s biggest networking event with all you can eat and drink. Teams compete for bragging rights in professional, amateur, and corporate divisions cooking ribs, brisket and other meats. Awards are also given for showmanship.

All-Inclusive Tickets are $30 per person in advance through any Panhandle Ticket outlet including the Civic Center Box Office, any area United Supermarket, Amigos, or Market Street customer service desk, online at www.PanhandleTickets.com or by phone at (806) 378-3096. Tickets at the gate will be $40.