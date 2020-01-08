The Amarillo Bombers move to new facility in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Bombers recently moved to the Caviness Sportsplex in Hereford.

The team’s head soccer coach said they received an offer they just could not resist.

“We got some attention from a higher league called the MASL2 which is the league we’re in now, and they said if you want to play in the league you have to have a facility now,” Chad Webb, Head Coach explained.

So far, the 200 by 75-foot playing field, with soft turf surrounded by plexiglass, has gotten a lot of attention, even from opposing teams.

“A team from Chihuahua Mexico they brought over a translator to talk to me. they ask all kinds of questions about this facility so I don’t know what type of facility they play in down there but they were impressed with this one, ” Webb stated.

The program director for Hereford Sports and Wellness said it means a lot to the city for the team to want to use their facility.

“They do come over and watch the games as well as people here and we’re hoping to continue to get more and more come out to watch the games,” Joe Cabezuela, Program Director for Hereford Sports and Wellness, stated.

General Manager, Stephanie Tucker, said she can see Hereford growing economically as more people from around the panhandle travel to see the team play.

“I mean even nationwide there is just a handful of professional teams and so for Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle to have the opportunity to see high exciting activity and entertainment for the family,” Tucker said.

The Amarillo Bombers have players from all over the world and they are hoping to attract new players with their growth and new facility.

The team says many people have been asking if the team will change their name since they no longer practice in Amarillo.

So far, they say as of right now they do not have plans to do so.

