AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Food has a unique way of not only lighting up our taste buds, but also uniting different people from different walks of life and cultures.

That’s the number one goal of the folks at Yellow City Street Food, and this morning on The 806, Ro and Chef Ron caught up with them, to see what drives their passion.

For more information on YCSF, including a menu, operating hours and times, click here.