AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Giving Amarillo a new gaming and entertainment experience while building a new legacy on the High Plains, is the goal at Legacy Vault and Gaming.

They’ve got everything from E-sports to arcade games to cards and collectibles, even airsoft!

On this edition of The 806, Chef Ron and myself caught up with Israel Derrick, the General Manager of this bad boy, to tell us all about it.

Legacy Airsoft and Gaming can be reached on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or their website.