The 2nd annual Day of the Dead Fun Run and 5k is on its way

BSA Hospice of the Southwest will be hosting its 2nd annual Day of the Dead fun run.

Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead honors those who have passed with festivals and lively celebrations while recognizing that death is a natural part of the human experience.

The Day of the Dead Fun Run will have all kinds of activities like face painting, food, music, and ofrendas. They will be gathering at Thomas Memorial Park in Amarillo on Saturday, November 2nd. The activities will begin at 4:30 pm, with the run beginning at 6 pm.

Registration cost is $30 per person or $100 for a team of 4. The deadline to enter is October 11th. You can register at www.hospicesouthwest.com/dia-de-los-muertos-2019.