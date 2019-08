Martha’s Home is hosting the 2nd Annual Slack-A-Thon .5k.

Racers will run, walk, or cawl a short .5k course around Wolflin Square, complete with beer stations, carb-loading checkpoints with coffee and donuts, and a “Party Zone” at the finish line.

The race is Saturday, September 7th. Registration is $40 per Slacker and $20 for kids under 12.