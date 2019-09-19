The 2019 Buddy Walk is this Saturday

The 18th annual Buddy Walk here in Amarillo is this Saturday.

The Buddy Walk is a party for people with Down Syndrome, their families, and everyone that cares about them. It is a half a mile walk around Sam Houston Park from 9 am to 1 pm. They will have free food, music, face painting, bouncers, slides, a silent auction, bunge jumping machine, petting zoo, and more.

Online Registration to guarantee your shirt size will close Friday, September 20th at 9 pm, but you can still register at the walk. The walk itself is free, but donations are encouraged and prizes will be awarded for funds raised. Donations can be accepted online throughout the weekend. It will proceed rain or shine.

20% of the proceeds will be shared with the NDSS, the largest private funder of research on Down Syndrom.