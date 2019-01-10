The 2019 Bridal Show This Weekend at Amarillo Civic Center

The January 2019 Bridal Show is hosted by the Bridal Show of Amarillo this Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Spend the day meeting some of the area’s most distinguished wedding experts as you begin to the plan your special day. The bridal show of amarillo gives you the opportunity to get new ideas and plan with the best in the business to make your day spectacular. Spend the day browsing and planning while meeting face-to-face with our friendly and knowledgeable wedding professionals.

The show includes various vendors inlcuding travel, photography, venues, home goods, bakeries, spas, catering and clothing.

Tickets are $7 online or $10 at the door. They can be purchased at http://www.Thebridalshowofamarillo.Com/tickets.