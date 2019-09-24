The 1st Monte Carlo Night fundraiser is this weekend

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will be having their first Monte Carlo Night fundraising event this weekend. There will be a red carpet entrance, casino-style games, music by the Esquire Jazz band, food, and both silent and live auctions.

The event will help fund charities like The Hunger Project, Emergency Youth Center, and ESL Classes here in the panhandle.

The event is for adults only and tickets are $75 per person or $125 for a couple. It starts Saturday, September 28th at the Sunset, Ann Crouch event center from at 6:30 pm to 11:30 pm