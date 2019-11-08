Thawing out Friday

Hello friends and good Friday morning. Our weather has improved and will continue to do so as we get into the weekend. We’re starting off cloudy but above freezing and though there is fog, the roads are not frozen. From a calm and cloud-filled morning, we can look forward to a sunny and mild afternoon with seasonal highs from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.



Tomorrow morning gets chilly but not too bad and then the warming trend continues with temperatures reaching the low 70s later on Saturday. Sunday night, a windy cold front comes in but not before we have a pretty nice afternoon.



Veterans Day will be blustery and frigid with a few flurries flying around but the weather improves again through mid-week.



Enjoy your weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin