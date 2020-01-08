“That Was My Whole World” – Family Dies In Mobile Home Fire

Grandmother and three children killed in house fire in Bell County, Kentucky.

(WBIR) A Kentucky woman is mourning the loss of her mother and three children, who were killed in an early morning house fire.

It happened Tuesday in Bell County.

When crews got to the scene, they found four people dead inside the home.

Family members said Beulah Faye Mullins died in the fire, along with three of her grandchildren who were 8, 10 and 12.

Kentucky State Police said the children were living with their grandmother who had custody of them for more than five years.

Authorities said they often slept in the central room where there’s a stove heater; however, the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

