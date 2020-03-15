Thanking The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society helps pets find their new homes every day.
Both cats and dogs are available for adoption at The Amarillo- Panhandle Humane Society for people to take home and love. You can visit them Tuesday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
KAMR’s photographer, Alex Valles, loves his weekly visits there and promoting the Pet of The Week.
Due to all the great work, those at The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society do to help pets find their new homes all of us want to thank them.
