WT listed on Top 10 List of Best Online Colleges in Texas by ValueCollege.com

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — ValueColleges.com has named West Texas A&M University as the No. 6 Best Online Colleges in Texas for 2020.

The ranking noted WTAMU’s 14 online undergraduate degree programs, from Criminal Justice to Finance to Nursing. Students are able to choose from various course formats – 100 percent online, fully online, or hybrid/blended – that best suit their lifestyle.

“The flexible online degrees allow students to work from any location and to fit in their studies when it fits their schedules,” according to the listing. “It gives students a flexible solution to help with personal goals and work around obligations when they are facing challenges.”

Value Colleges is a resource for online learning and college affordability.

