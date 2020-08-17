WT Faculty, Staff Recognized As Academic Year Begins

CANYON, Texas — A counseling instructor lauded as “an unyielding student champion” and an administrator cited for leading by example are the winners of two of West Texas A&M University’s most prestigious honors.

Dr. Yvette Castillo, an associate professor in the College of Education and Social Sciences, was named 2020-21 Magister Optimus, the highest honor for a WT faculty member, and Jon Davis, assistant vice president for student enrollment, engagement and success, was honored with the Clarence E. Thompson Staff Excellence Award, the University’s highest staff honor, during a virtual convocation ceremony Aug. 17.

Also honored during the virtual convocation were Employee of the Year Steve Sellars, internship coordinator, and Staff Excellence Award winners Susan Allen, assistant vice president of academic affairs, and Shawn Burns, University police chief. The convocation ceremony also included a State of the University address from President Walter Wendler and information for faculty and staff about the coming academic year.

Castillo, the first Helen Piehl Professor of Education from 2009 to 2012, teaches courses within the Department of Education’s counselor education program and the Department of Psychology, Sociology, and Social Work’s psychology program.

“Education is my passion in life and that energy is transferred into the classroom setting as I engage students in the process and practice of understanding dimensions of the human element,” Castillo said. “It is my goal to connect with students in such a way that they begin to embrace professional identity in the areas of ethics, advocacy, research and application naturally.”

Castillo, who joined WT in 2007, also is adviser to the master’s program in professional counseling.

“As a true servant-leader, Dr. Castillo is an unyielding student champion who exhibits acute care and advocacy for our students, particularly for our first-generation and underrepresented students, that is thoroughly reflective of WT’s mission and purpose,” said Dr. Jeffrey Babb, Faculty Senate president, in presenting her award. “The imperative of our charge as educators –

to guide, educate, and facilitate the goals and aspirations of our students – is to teach and lead. Dr. Castillo’s contributions in this regard are numerous and span cross-cultural contributions, professional and academic practice, study abroad leadership, and consistent recognition of teaching excellence.”

The Magister Optimus winner is voted on by the Faculty Senate and must have taught at WT for at least six consecutive years.

Davis has worked for WT for 31 years, beginning as an area coordinator in residential living, then moving up the ranks from assistant director of residential living to his current position.

The Thompson Award is named for a former mayor of Canyon who worked at WT for decades, ultimately serving as vice president for business and finance.

“I’m so honored to be receiving this award, especially because of its namesake,” Davis said. “He was a staple here in Canyon and at the University, and it’s a real honor. There are so many more people more deserving than I am, so I am very humbled.”

“Jon’s 31 years of faithful service to WT and our students exemplify excellence,” said Mike Knox, vice president for student enrollment, engagement and success. “In my six years of working with Jon, he has been the steadiest of hands in our division. He provides gentle and stable leadership, and faithfully and cheerfully does whatever is needed.”

Sellars, a 26-year veteran of Career Services, executed eight different events during the 2019 Internship Week and was celebrated for being “a steadfast, hardworking and responsible employee” by Amber Black, director of Career Services.

“I’m shocked and humbled,” Sellars said at a surprise Aug. 14 presentation. “I’m blessed to work with the people who make up this great team here in Career Services. I think I work with some of the best folks on campus.”

Allen, a 20-year employee who directed the PACE program for 13 years before moving up in University administration, was cited for her “knowledge, dedication, innovation, and patience” by Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

“I’m just blown away,” Allen said. “Coming to the WT family was the best thing for me professionally and personally. It’s been a blessing.”

Burns, who has worked his way up from officer to chief over the course of his 25-year tenure, was lauded for his “ideas on how to keep this University and community safe and secure” by Randy Rikel, vice president for business and finance. The University was ranked this year among the Top 10 safest campuses in the country and the safest in Texas.

“I don’t do what I do for recognition,” Burns said. “I do it because it’s the right thing to do and because I want to help people. I’m proud to be part of a great team. Any recognition I get is due to the great team I work with every day.”

Cultivating and supporting excellence among faculty and staff is a key principle of the University’s generational plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.