HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that a wreck on US 385, about one mile north of Hartley, has shut down the highway.

As of about 5:20 p.m. traffic is being diverted. According to Sergeant Cindy Barkley with Texas DPS, northbound traffic is being diverted onto FM 722 and southbound traffic is being diverted onto HWY 354.

Updates will be made on this page as more information becomes available.