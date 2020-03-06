World War II veteran attend grandson’s Air Force promotion

Tech. Sgt. Joe Jones and his grandfather U.S. Army Capt. (Ret) Joe Jones, shake hands at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020. Jones invited his grandfather to see him promote in person for the first time. In a monolouge, Jones stated he did not think he would make it this far in his career, considering his decisions before joining the Air Force. His grandfather jokingly said he also did not think Jones would make it, but then said he is proud of his grandson for being in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)

SHEPPARD AFB, Texas (WLNS) – Air Force Staff Sgt. Joe Jones was promoted to technical sergeant in front of his squadron and a very special guest late last month.



Retired Army Capt. Joe Jones came out to see his grandson get promoted along with an entourage of other family members.



“Him being here is way more special than any stripe I have,” Tech. Sgt. Jones said. “It’s a really good opportunity since he’s 96. It’s just amazing. The first time he’s seen me promote was in basic training. This is going to be on the top of my Air Force career.”



Capt. Jones was part of Gen. George Patton’s Third Army in France, Austria, and Germany.



He served in the 71st Division, 14th Infantry, Company B where he was the leader of a rifle platoon and later a weapons platoon.



Tech. Sgt. Jones, who works in the 80th Flying Training Wing’s flight records section, according to Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio, 82nd Training Wing Public Affairs.



After the ceremony, members of the 80th FTW spoke with the elder Jones to hear some of his stories first hand before they return home.



“He loves being around everybody in uniform,” the younger Jones said. “He’s also starting to talk a lot about his war stories and I thought it’d be special to get everybody to hear it from him.”