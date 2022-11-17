BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman who admitted to smuggling cocaine to repay a debt was sentenced to prison, federal documents stated.

Rosa Maria Perez was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in prison, records show.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, on May 11, Perez was entering the United States from Mexico at the Gateway International Bridge.

Her vehicle, a white Ford Expedition was referred for a secondary inspection. An officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection then discovered 10 bundles in a compartment behind the glove box, the complaint stated.

The bundles contained a white substance that tested positive for cocaine, the complaint stated. In total, the bundles weighed 23.6 pounds.

During an interview, Perez admitted to transporting the cocaine from Mexico to the United States.

“Perez admitted she was repaying the debt for a previous cocaine load that was intercepted by law enforcement in Donna, Texas, where her boyfriend was arrested,” the complaint stated.

On Aug. 30, Perez pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement that dismissed one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine. The plea agreement also stated that Perez “be sentenced to the bottom of the advisory guideline level she scores.”

As part of her sentencing, Perez will also serve 2 years supervised release.