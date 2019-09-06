Woman shot in Plainview, critically injured

PLAINVIEW, Texas — A woman was shot in Plainview, city official said, and she suffered critical injuries. The woman, who has not been named publicly, was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock for treatment.

Officials said Joseph Giordano, 37, was arrested for aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

The following is a statement from the City of Plainview.

Woman Shot in 2000 Block of W. 20th Street

The City of Plainview’s Police Department received a call at 11:41 p.m. on Thursday, September 5th in regards to a shooting at 2017 W. 20th Street. Upon arrival, police found a female with, what appears to be, a single gunshot wound. She was treated on scene by EMS and transported by air to University Medical Center in Lubbock. She is currently in critical condition. The name of the victim will be released at a later time. Thirty-seven year old, Joseph Giordano, was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence. His bond has been set at $100,000 for the aggravated assault and $10,000 for the tampering with evidence. Police are currently investigating the incident and more details will become available as we receive them.