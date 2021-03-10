Woman missing since 1993, murder charge now filed against Ricky Don Henderson

LEVELLAND, Texas — On Tuesday, the District Attorney’s office in Hockley County confirmed that Ricky Don Henderson has been indicted by a grand jury on murder charges.

On Nov. 27, 1993, Stephanie Henderson was reported missing from her Levelland home after asking her grandmother to come pick her up. When her grandmother arrived, Henderson was gone.

Stephanie Henderson’s husband, Ricky Don Henderson, told her grandmother that she was in Hobbs, New Mexico, with friends, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public safety in 2020.

Related story: DPS offers increased reward, seeks leads in 1993 cold case from Hockley County

Ricky Henderson is also a person of interest in the 2018 murder of Levelland woman Jeanie Quinn.

Henderson is currently serving a 20-year sentence for delivering a controlled substance to a minor.

Related story: 2-year anniversary of Jeannie Quinn case, and family still waiting on murder charges to be filed