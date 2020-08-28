Woman killed in Austin during fight between Laura evacuees

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police in Austin say a bystander was shot and killed after a fight broke out among 60 people who had fled the Gulf Coast from Hurricane Laura.

Police said two groups of people who had left Port Arthur and Beaumont got into a large fight in a downtown Austin street about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say one person opened fire, striking a woman.

Police say the woman was homeless and had not been involved the fight.

She was pronounced dead shortly at a local hospital.

Laura roared ashore as a Category 4 hurricane along the Louisiana-Texas border, forcing thousands to evacuate. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss