HALE COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed after a crash just south of Plainview on Thursday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash happened near FM 400 and CR 110 at 8:03 p.m.

According to DPS, Debora Ann Beck, 49, of Plainview was traveling south on FM 400 while a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old from Plainview was traveling behind her. Beck slowed down to turn left, and the teen tried to pass her as she tried to make the turn, DPS said. The vehicles collided and Beck’s car hit the culvert before it stopped.

Beck was taken by EMS to Covenant in Plainview, where she passed away. The teen was not hurt in the crash, DPS said.

The listed speed limit for the road was 55 mph. According to a DPS crash report, road conditions were clear and dry. DPS said both drivers wore their seatbelts.