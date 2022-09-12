WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have charged a woman with evading and criminal mischief after a Saturday afternoon pursuit.

According to the affidavit, on Saturday, September 10, officers were sent to the scene of a vehicle crash at the Greenbriar Village Apartments on Airport Drive. The caller told them a white car had struck them from behind and left the scene by crashing through the gates to the apartment complex.

Officers located the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Altima driven by Cassandra Brown, on Airport Drive at Sheppard Access Road. The vehicle fled, and officers pursued. Brown continued northbound on I-44 until she exited on Daniels Road, turned around and went southbound on I-44 towards Wichita Falls.

Wichita County deputies and Wichita Falls police set spike strips in Brown’s path disabling her vehicle, but she continued to flee until she lost control near Bacon Switch Road. All four tires on Brown’s vehicle were flattened, but she continued to accelerate while trying to flee.

Officers broke the driver’s window and tased Brown after she refused to get out of the car. She was pulled from the window and arrested.

A maintenance person at the apartment complex estimated the cost to fix the gate Brown crashed through to cost approximately $10,000 to repair or replace.

Brown was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest and Criminal Mischief. Her bond was set at $15,000 by a judge.