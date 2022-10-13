LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was federally indicted Wednesday and accused of obtaining a car loan worth over $60,000 with someone else’s information, according to court documents.

Haley Shawn Benedetti, 28, was arrested in Randall County on July 12.

Court documents said in December 2021, Benedetti applied for a car loan at a City Bank location in Lubbock using information that belonged to another person referred to as C.R.

The indictment said Benedetti provided a counterfeit driver’s license with her photo and C.R.’s information to City Bank.

Additionally, Benedetti was accused of possessing stolen mail — specifically checks — on the same day she was arrested in Randall County.

Benedetti was charged with Bank Fraud, Aggravated Identity Theft, False Statement to a Bank and Possession of Stolen Mail, according to court records.

As of Thursday, Benedetti remained in the Randall County Jail.