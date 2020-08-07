Whataburger unveils new food truck

SAN ANTONIO (KAMR/KCIT) — Nothing says Texas like Whatabuger and now the iconic orange brand is taking their famous food on the road.

Whataburger could soon be pulling up to you as the company celebrates its 70th birthday with the launch of the state-of-the-art Whataburger Food Truck.

“We wanted a way to connect even more with our communities and to introduce Whataburger to new customers in a new and exciting way,” said Rich Scheffler, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation for Whataburger. “And this truck is a showstopper.”

The truck features 36-foot long with 24 feet of cooking space powered by a 30,000-watt generator custom built by Cruising Kitchens. The partnership with Whataburger and the fabrication of the truck will be featured on an episode of “Built for Business,” Cruising Kitchens’ MotorTrends TV show.

“We have worked on the idea of a Food Truck for years,” Scheffler said. “But we didn’t want it to roll out of the garage until it could turn heads and bring our restaurant quality food to the road. This truck fits the bill.”

In 2021, the truck will hit the road for a multi-state tour, with stops in Whataburger’s existing markets and cities. As the brand expands into new markets, the truck will give new locations and fans a taste of what’s coming. What’s more, it will be available to help during natural disasters and emergency events, where a hot Whataburger meal can help make a difference.

“We always say it’s the look of the truck that brings people in, it’s the taste of the food that brings them back,” Davies says. “This truck has the best of both.”

