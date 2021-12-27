Whataburger teasing saucy surprise, internet left guessing the flavor

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Texas burger giant has been dropping hints of what appears to be a new dipping sauce.

The mystery is real on Whataburger’s Twitter feed. The burger chain has been leaving followers with more questions than answers with two posts that hint at a new flavor of dipping sauce.

What could the flavor be?

Your guess is as good as ours, but according to their caption, “it’s almost here.”

The suspense is really heating up…it won’t be long now pic.twitter.com/OS0olE9F3D — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) December 27, 2021

Monday’s post revealed a ketchup-shaped figure with a white peel-off lid, leading users to guess that the mystery sauce is a ketchup and ranch, mayonnaise, or pepper combo.

The more out-of-the-box guesses have been a Keto-friendly ketchup, sour ketchup, or a ghost pepper ketchup.

This flavor will be a new addition to their regular and spicy ketchup flavors.