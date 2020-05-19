What is opening in Texas and when?

Texas

by: Wes Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

Bar file photo (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is starting to reopen after shuttering the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a look at what will open and when in the Lone Star State. As of right now, everything below is assumed to be at 25 percent capacity unless otherwise stated.

June 15

  • Youth sports – games can resume. One parent can attend and must practice social distancing.

June 1

  • Summer school, including in-school instruction, in-person programs, and virtual programs that require teachers to be use school facilities. In-person schooling must be optional for students.

May 31

  • Professional sports – no fans allowed. Leagues must submit requests for approval to the Department of State Health Services
  • Youth sports – practicing can resume. One parent can attend and must practice social distancing.

May 29

  • Graduation – outdoor, in-person ceremonies may take place in any county. From May 15 to May 29, in-person graduations may only take place in a rural county with fewer than six COVID-19 cases as described in the Governor’s Report on April 27. Virtual and vehicle-based ceremonies are currently allowed statewide.
  • Zoos

May 22

Reopened May 18

Allowed to reopen prior to May 18

Just because things are allowed to reopen does not mean they have reopened. For example, the City of Austin has not yet reopened public swimming pools or city libraries.

