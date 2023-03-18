(NEXSTAR/WOWK) – Is there a certain last name that you encounter more often than others? Maybe you work with a few unrelated Smiths, or your graduating class had a handful of Garcias in it.

It’s not just you – a new study found most Americans have one of six surnames and, in Texas specifically, one of three.

Ancestry recently reviewed phone book listings from across the country to determine the three most popular last names in each state. Smith was far and away the most common, failing to land in the top three in just five states: California, Hawaii, Minnesota, New Mexico, and North Dakota.

In Texas, Smith was the second most popular surname, coming in behind Garcia but before Martinez.

Garcia was most common across Southwestern states, including Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada. It was the top last name in only one other state: California.

According to Ancestry, the traditionally Hispanic surname was among the eighth most common last name in the U.S. in 2000 and jumped to sixth in 2010.

Martinez only appeared in the top three in two other states: Colorado, where it was the third-most common, and New Mexico, where it was the most popular. Spanish in origin, Ancestry says Martinez means “son of Martin.”

Nationally, other popular surnames included Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson.

Hawaii was the only state in which the last names Lee, Wong, and Kim were the most popular. California had two names, Hernandez and Lopez, that no other state had in its top three.

You can view Ancestry’s full report here, as well as the meanings and origins behind many common last names.