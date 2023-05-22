TEXAS (KXAN) — Interstates and highways accounted for more than one-third of pedestrian fatalities along Texas roadways between 2016 and 2020, according to new findings from a May ValuePenguin study. The findings incorporated analysis from data compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Within that five-year timespan, 37.6% of pedestrian fatalities happened along interstates and U.S. highways, while an additional 28.8% of them occurred on a state route or farm-to-market (FM) road.

Interstate 35 accounted for the highest volume of pedestrian fatalities statewide during the same five-year time period. I-35 is a major statewide north-south interstate that travels from Laredo near the Mexican border north toward Gainesville before heading into Oklahoma. San Antonio, Austin and Waco are some of the major Texas cities the interstate passes through.

On a city level, Houston, Austin and Dallas roadways round out the top three spots where pedestrian fatalities are likely to happen. Those fatalities were concentrated on U.S. highways or state-run interstates.

At the local level, San Antonio reported the highest volume of pedestrian fatalities on local streets. Experts suggested a lack of pedestrian-friendly roadways that lacked walkability contributed to dangerous situations resulting in pedestrian deaths.

The report has more information on pedestrian fatalities — including victim demographics and select causes behind crashes.