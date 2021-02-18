West Texans experience motor fuel shortages amid winter storm

"It's a hit and miss here and there, and if you do find somewhere with gas, there's a 2-3 hour-long wait just to get it."

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Many in the Basin were frustrated after playing musical chairs around local gas stations.

“They only had super unleaded,” explained one resident. “They didn’t have unleaded. I never used unleaded on my car, but okay… This time it happened.”

Sharing the road is Dillon Rowell. He is headed to New Mexico, and started his journey all the way from San Antonio.

“Pretty much from Comfort, Texas all the way down to pretty much Fort Stockton, everyone is out of gas. It’s a hit and miss here and there, and if you do find somewhere with gas, there’s a 2-3 hour long wait just to get it.”

According to Bloomberg, major producer Occidental Petroleum Corporation says it is being forced to reduce oil deliveries. Chevron also shut in some wells in the Permian Basin. Bloomberg says the winter storm is crippling power generation, natural gas and the oil refineries that rely on them.

But some, still just want answers.

“HEB, Walmart, all of them… They don’t have no groceries no nothing. Come on, how do they do it up in the North?”