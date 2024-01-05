WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – A West restaurant is about to receive some national recognition!

Smokey Bears BBQ & Rib House will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) in on January 19. ABR is a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants.

ABR says that popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an interview with owner Mike Owens about the restaurant’s special place in the West community. The episode will be aired extensively on ABR’s website and social media channels at a later date. Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured.

Smokey Bears BBQ & RIbhouse has been open since 2014, and offers a barbecue menu in a casual atmosphere. Sandwiches, plates, loaded baked potatoes and meat are available by the pound. The restaurant is located at 20645 N I-35 Frontage Road, and is open Thursdays through Saturdays.