Waxahachie Police issue AMBER ALERT for missing 6-year-old

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Waxahachie Police Department has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 6-year-old boy.

Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedeman was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts, and tan shoes.

He is described as 4′, 50 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police are looking for Candace Rochelle Harbin in connection with his abduction.

Harbin is described as 5′ 6″, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said she is driving a 2012 white Nissan Quest with Texas license plate number FLW5767.

The suspect was last heard from in Waxahachie.

Law enforcement said they believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information on this abduction, you are asked to call the Waxahachie Police Department.