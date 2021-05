PORT MANSFIELD, TX, (CW39) Take a look at this video right here!

It’s a waterspout spotted over water in Port Mansfield, Texas. The area was under a marine warning by the National Weather Service which advises residents to be cautious for thunderstorms and possible waterspouts which is basically like a tornado over water. They don’t usually cause too many problems over land. They’re just out there in the distance safely over water.