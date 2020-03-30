SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX NEWS) — A typically murky San Antonio river walk appears to be flowing clear as residents hunker down due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The lack of boats sailing down the river walk is making the water look clearer than normal.
The popular tourist hangout has been empty in past days and attractions in and around San Antonio are closed at this time.
This, after Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide stay-at-home order in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Coping with social distancing
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 30, 2020
- Local family creates community bins for neighbors in need
- Water flowing in San Antonio’s River Walk is clear following stay at home order
- Oklahoma Inmates Join Coronavirus Fight