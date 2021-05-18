WATCH: Cyclist in HOV at N Freeway at N Loop Tuesday morning

HOUSTON, TEXAS (CW39) — A cyclist was caught on camera, biking in the HOV Lane on the North freeway near the North Loop just at 7AM Tuesday morning. He or she was just using the HOV Lane today, trying to get around a little quicker. It’s not recommended if you are about to travel to this part of town.

We would imagine that eventually, we would see a police officer. Be careful if you are taking this HOV Lane when trying to get closer to town. It’s clearly not a safe situation.