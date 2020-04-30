LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — A massive oil-tank fire could be seen from miles away near Lockhart, Texas.
A lightning strike ignited the oil reservoir and it quickly blazed out of control.
Amazing drone footage was taken by a neighbor who heard the bolt hit.
Paul Hodge looked out his window and did not expect to see the tank farm on fire.
Hodge called 9-1-1 and then launched his drone to get a better look.
More than 6,000 lightning strikes accompanied the early morning storms.
No one was hurt in the blaze and the fire is out.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Bodies found in trucks in New York City
- Pools and summer camps preparing to open
- WATCH: Central Texas oil tank catch fire after lightning strike
- Florida Man Recovers Trashed Cash
- As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott phases in reopening, some in his party are testing his rules