WATCH: Central Texas oil tank catch fire after lightning strike

An oil tank in Central Texas went up in flames after is was struck by lightning.

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — A massive oil-tank fire could be seen from miles away near Lockhart, Texas.

A lightning strike ignited the oil reservoir and it quickly blazed out of control.

Amazing drone footage was taken by a neighbor who heard the bolt hit.

Paul Hodge looked out his window and did not expect to see the tank farm on fire.

Hodge called 9-1-1 and then launched his drone to get a better look.

More than 6,000 lightning strikes accompanied the early morning storms.

No one was hurt in the blaze and the fire is out.

