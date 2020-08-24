WATCH: Baby rescued from hot car in Dallas County

Released bodycam video shows the moment an officer rescued a baby from a hot car in Duncanville, Texas.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (NBC News/KXAN) — Released body cam video from last week shows the moment a police officer in Duncanville, Texas, in Dallas County, broke a car window to get to a child.

Officers say they found the one-year-old crying, sweating and covered in vomit.

The baby was immediately placed into an air-conditioned squad car until medics arrived. A guardian of the child was contacted and officers say an investigation is ongoing.

There’s no word on how long the child was left inside the vehicle.

The temperature outside at the time of the incident was reportedly in the 90s.

